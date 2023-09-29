YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of firing shots at an SUV on a Boardman street earlier this year was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Dontrell Collins, 26, of Boardman, is charged with discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony with a one-year firearm specification attached; and two fifth-degree felony counts of vandalism.

He is accused of a May 31 shooting incident where an SUV was shot at several times about 9:50 p.m. at Southern Boulevard and Beechwood Drive.

A bullet also struck a nearby home but did not penetrate the wall, reports said.

Police found several shell casings in the street and two blocks away they found an SUV damaged by gunfire on Maple Drive.

No one was injured.

A warrant was issued July 21 by township police for Collins, but he was not taken into custody until Aug. 28.

Collins is free on $15,000 bond following his arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman, He is expected to be arraigned Oct. 10 in common pleas court.