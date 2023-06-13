BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Major improvements are coming to one of the Valley’s busiest roads.
Route 224 in Boardman is getting a safety upgrade. The Ohio Department of Transportation says it’s needed after conducting a survey of accidents there in the past five years.
Between I-680 and Parkside Drive, nearly 1,900 crashes were recorded, with 60% being rear-end accidents and over 30% of the total crashes involved injuries, with three fatalities recorded.
Here’s a look at the improvements that are planned to start in 2026:
- Upgraded traffic signals, plus removing several that are close together.
- More turn lanes will be added, as well as raised medians with designated U-turn locations.
- The first project will focus on 224 between Market Street and Tiffany Blvd.
- Driveway access points will also be decreased.