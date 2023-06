BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A major announcement by Western Pennsylvania’s largest auto retailer: #1 Cochran is expanding in the Mahoning Valley.

#1 Cochran has acquired Boardman Nissan as its second acquisition in the Mahoning Valley this year. It has previously acquired the Sweeny brand name.

The location, now known as #1 Cochran Nissan Boardman, is bringing in newer-used cars to fill the lot.

While this is #1 Cochran’s second Valley location, it is its first Nissan location in Ohio.