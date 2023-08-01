BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two water tanks in Boardman are set to get a facelift in the coming weeks.

Aqua Ohio announced the renovation of its two 1,000,000-gallon water storage tanks on Tuesday. The tanks are located near the intersection of McClurg Road and Southern Boulevard overlooking the Fields of Dreams baseball and softball complex.

The $1.01 million project is scheduled to begin later this month and will involve draining, sandblasting, minor repairs and repainting both the interior and exterior of the tanks.

It is part of the $6.5 million that Aqua will invest locally in the Mahoning Valley and $65 million across the company’s 36 Ohio systems in 2023.

“It’s important that we regularly maintain and repaint our water storage tanks to stay ahead of

corrosion and maximize their service life,” said Aqua Ohio’s Area Manager Jennifer Johnson.

“These tanks are critical to our system. Not only do they provide storage for two million gallons

of treated water, but they help regulate pressure levels in southern Boardman and Poland

Townships.”

Work is expected to be conducted Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and be complete by the middle of November.

Customers should not experience service interruptions or notice other changes in water service

during the project, though occasional water pressure variations are possible. The quality of the

water will not be affected and will continue to meet all federal and state water quality

regulations.