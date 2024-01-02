BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two suspects are still on the loose, and a third, a juvenile, is in custody after a vehicle chase and subsequent foot chase that started in Boardman and ended several blocks away in Youngstown.

Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Boardman officer checked what “appeared to be” the number of a license plate in the rear window of a silver SUV with a cracked windshield that was parked at the Shell gas station at Market Street and Clifton Drive, according to a police report.

The report states that the plate came back for a different vehicle.

With his emergency lights on, the officer began following the vehicle after it pulled out of the parking lot without its taillights on, according to the report.

After the vehicle failed to stop, a short low-speed chase began. While continuing to follow the vehicle, the report states the officer was able to get close enough to give dispatch the correct registration information, which revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Austintown.

The suspect vehicle continued onto E. Avondale Avenue in Youngstown where it began to slow down, according to the report, which also states that before it came to a complete stop, three occupants got out.

Two of them, reportedly described as younger males ran off, while the third, a 14-year-old girl, stayed near the vehicle.

The officer stated that he ran after the driver. Both suspects got away.

A subsequent search for the suspects who ran off turned up nothing.

An item that was reportedly thrown from the vehicle during the chase was found to be a rolled-up paper towel.

An investigation continues.

The teenage girl faces charges of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and a curfew violation, according to the report.