BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Society of St. Vincent de Paul has been around for 90 years. One of its most famous parts is ready to resume: the thrift store is coming back.

Area churches have been working to help restart the collection. Items are being sorted at the old craft store along Market Street before they’ll be moved next door.

The thrift store helps provide quality affordable household items for families that need them, and attracts shoppers looking for something specific.

“We serve about 50,000 people in our dining hall each year and about 500 people a week walk through the door and our pantry each week,” said Michael Stepp, executive director. “That takes a lot of money to support that, and so the thrift store is actually going to play a major role in helping to sustain and expand the services that we currently offer.”

The thrift store hopes to open by Easter. It’s accepting donations and scheduling pickups about two months out.