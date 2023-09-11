BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elementary school students in Boardman gathered Monday to learn about first responders while planting a tree.

Members of the Boardman Fire and Police departments gathered at Boardman at Stadium Drive Elementary School to speak with students about Patriot Day and the importance of first responders.

The students then participated in a yearly tree-planting ceremony.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said it’s important for kids at a young age to know first responders are there to protect them during emergency situations.

“I think it’s just great to keep in perspective the sacrifices that the people in the professions as a first responder made for their community,” said Werth.

About 350 students in kindergarten through third grade were at the event.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.