BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) -A local photographer is inspiring others through his work and doing his part to help those on the job hunt.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to give back and help people in their time of need because I’ve been there,” said DeMayne Earvin.

Earvin specializes in headshots. But he says, it’s more than just a picture.

“For most people, a headshot is just a formality. It’s just something they have to do at work. For me, it’s not a formality. It’s an art form,” he said.

Earvin has spent years mastering the art of headshots. He works hard to make sure each photo tells a story and leaves his client feeling good about themself.

He says for him, it’s about helping people and building up their confidence.

“I thought that if I could just make someone smile during their time of need, I could make a difference,” he said.

This is why he decided to give back to others by offering free headshots to unemployed job seekers. It all started during the height of COVID when many people, like himself, were struggling to find work.

“I was witnessing people losing their jobs, being laid off, and experiencing a lot of angst and anxiety myself because clients were canceling shoots, because of the uncertainties that were happening because of COVID,” he said.

Earvin says he knows how important a great headshot is when searching for a job. Not only for the potential employer but for the person who needs that boost in their life.

“They can come in for a headshot and we’re gonna have fun. We’re gonna do things, and I’m gonna be quirky, and I’m gonna be a big ball of joy. I’m gonna make them smile, and I’m gonna make them start to love themselves again. I’m going to help them get passed that hump, hopefully, raise their morale and give them a boost of confidence to ace that interview, win over that hiring manager, get that promotion,” Earvin said.

Earvin said he’s willing to help anyone who is currently struggling and looking for work.

“It’s not just a picture to me and when you leave, you’ll realize that it’s not just a picture for you,”

You can find out more information on how to reach Earvin by visiting his website, deheadshots.com.