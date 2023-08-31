BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A resident has filed a report with the Boardman Police Department after a tree was stolen from his front yard.

The resident told police that the potted tree was about 5 feet tall, imported from Florida and was worth around $150-250. After inspecting Google Street Maps, which included an image of the tree in front of the home, police determined it was likely a sago palm tree, reports state.

The resident said the theft likely occurred sometime between Tuesday night and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The victim’s address was redacted from a police report.