BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It has been a warmer Christmas Eve than many — especially last year when the Valley had sub-zero temps. Those who were standing in line to pick up their orders for their feast of seven fishes at Lariccia’s Italian Market were thankful.

The Boardman Italian market opened its doors at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, but there were many standing outside in line for hours before. It is a tradition for many, something the family business enjoys being a part of year after year.

“It’s so funny because it’s the same people, you know, we are looking through the windows and we’re seeing the same faces year after year,” said Alyvia Congelio, of Lariccia’s. It’s the same order in the line, too, and it’s so nice to see everybody connect and talk, and it really is an extension of our family.”

The family says Christmas Eve is one of their busiest days of the year.