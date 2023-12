BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fundraiser for officers in need is taking place on Thursday.

It benefits two Boardman police officers — Lt. John Allsopp and Lt. Rick Balog. Both men are battling cancer.

To help the officers, people can place a mobile order at the Tiffany Plaza Chick-fil-A from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday.

A percentage of the money from each order will go directly to the officers.