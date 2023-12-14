BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just a few months after celebrating 100 years of service to the community, the Boardman Township Fire Department is touting the upcoming launch of its very own ambulance service, beginning January 2024.

The new ambulance service will operate 24/7, providing Advanced Life Support (ALS) care. The goal of the new ambulance service is to enhance emergency medical services in the community, alleviate strain on private ambulance companies, and facilitate mutual aid with surrounding areas, according to a press release.

Several months of planning and discussion went into the decision to launch an in-house ambulance service, says Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

“This new service will act as a safety net for emergency calls, reducing response times, supporting both ambulance and fire personnel, and ultimately improving health outcomes for our residents,” he said.

Boardman Township Chairman Tom Costello that it’s a valued service that will “provide additional protection to Boardman residents and visitors to our community.”

In addition, Boardman Professional Firefighters IAFF1176 President, Brian Hallquist said that they are “committed to providing the highest level of public service to the residents and visitors of Boardman Township.”