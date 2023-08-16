BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A business that started in Niles in 1959 has expanded to Cortland, Hermitage, Austintown, Howland, and now, Boardman.

The ribbon was cut Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the newest Coates Car Care location on South Avenue. As part of the celebration, Coates Car Care partnered with The United Way to run a special for customers.

“Wednesday, we are offering any Wash Club purchase at any of our locations for $1,” said Jim Coates, president of Coates Car Care. “For every Wash Club that is purchased, we’re making a donation to the United Way of $10.”

The new Boardman location offers interior cleaning. The car wash has a 135-foot tunnel, 22 free vacuums, free window bottles and even offers oil changes.

Coates said he knows there are a lot of other car washes in the area but believes what sets his business apart is how Coates Car Care doesn’t just wash cars, but provides an experience.

“We have a great comfortable waiting room with a fireplace in the winter,” said Coates. “When we were designing the building we wanted to make sure we had that comfort level. It comes down to who could provide the best experience.”

The newest Coates Car Care is located at 6410 South Avenue in Boardman.