BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the goal each year is to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by childhood cancer. A Columbiana family is receiving treatments for their daughter at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

“Your child has cancer,” said Katelyn Vollnogle.

The words no parent is prepared to hear. Last August blood work revealed the unexplained bruises on Winnie Vollnogle was from acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“It was devastating news to our family to maneuver through,” Katelyn, Winnie’s mom. “When one person gets cancer, especially a child, the whole family really gets cancer.”

The spunky, feisty and vibrant three-year-old Winnie is inspiring her entire family with her courage and smile.

“All the medicine they have to get and all the poking they have to go through is tough,” said Katelyn. “Winnie is my hero. I feel so blessed to be Winnie’s mom. She was stronger than all of us.”

Born during the pandemic and then diagnosed with cancer Winnie has faced many challenges as a toddler. She is now in remission but her treatment plan is 2.5 years long.

“You can kind of get your life back a bit. It’s once a month. You don’t have to isolate as much. Winnie can go to school, she just started preschool,” said Katelyn.

For other families going through a similar experience…

“Accept help from your community accept help from your family. You really have to get yourself through this time,” said Katelyn.

The Vollnogle family recently started a foundation called Winnie’s Warriors where people can donate gifts or toys to families that have children with cancer.