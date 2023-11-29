BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Is your holiday schedule already full? Making cookies with the grandkids, the work party — the holidays are tempting. This year — be a party-smartie!

The holidays are fun, but many of the activities are social and usually revolve around food. Laura Zavadil is a local dietitian who recommends a simple strategy.

“I think it’s just maintaining a balance and not letting yourself go overboard when there’s more food than usual,” Zavadil said.

Splurging is what we all want to do. Zavadil says you can have that special pumpkin pie made by your wife, or grandma’s best cookies, but balance it so the entire meal is not splurged.

“Less guilt the next day if you overindulge. smaller portions, smaller plates, lots of water and stay moving,” she said.

Zavadil’s other recommendations include bringing your own healthy side dish. And make holidays more about socializing than eating. She also believes 30 minutes of daily exercise is important. You may be busy but don’t skip it.

“Not only does it help keep us in shape, it’s good for cardiovascular, it’s good for muscle building and bone density, but it’s good for stress relief and the holidays are stressful,” Zavadil said.

Starting new daily habits now can lead to big benefits. Buy healthier food, set portion limits — those are other recommendations from Zavadil for holiday eating. She suggests starting them now, as opposed to waiting until the new year.

“Then come January 1, you already have a foundation of some good habits that you’ve been working on and then you can dig a little bit deeper,” she said.

For those who want to wait for January 1 and then try an all-or-nothing approach, Zavadil says 80% of them are off the wagon by February.

Laura Zavadil’s Tips for the Holidays: