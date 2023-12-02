BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a string of Hyundai thefts, a local dealership is working to combat the problem.

Preston Hyundai in Boardman held a service event to install the anti-theft software update. It only takes a few minutes, and they helped about a half-dozen drivers on Saturday.

There are nearly four million affected vehicles nationwide. The issue only affects certain cars without push button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices.

“With the recent happenings of the vehicles being vandalized, so we’re just doing a campaign for the community to update the software and give them the protection that they needed,” said Brad Cain, general manager of Preston Hyundai.

If you missed Saturday’s service event, you can contact your dealership to make an appointment to get the issue fixed. Visit Hyundai’s website for more information.