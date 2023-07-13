BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)– Two local Dairy Queens are helping those with sensory issues

by serving up a new recipe.

Ray and Chrissy Smith are introducing quiet time for two of their stores. WKBN visited the Boardman location on Thursday across from Akron Children’s Hospital on Market Street.

While serving breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. they turn off the music, dim the lights, and only have static menus. It provides a calmer, quieter environment!

And they also say it’s never too early for some DQ!

The other location with sensory hours is located in Columbiana.