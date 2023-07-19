BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A concert at Boardman Park will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

The “Christmas in July” concert is formerly known as “Music in the Park with Friends.” The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band has been holding it for over a decade.

According to the band, it’s a continuation of their “Holiday Concert of Giving,” which features the YACCB and the Stambaugh Chorus over the holidays.

It’s taking place this summer because the need for food isn’t just during the holidays; it’s all year long.

The YACCB conductor describes it as a win, win, win.

“It’s a win for the audience, it’s a win for the groups to perform, and it’s a win for the Second Harvest to get funds — in this case, food items,” said Joe Pellegrini.

Dry food and canned goods will be collected before the concert.

According to Second Harvest, items like macaroni and cheese, tuna, canned meats and fruits are needed.

The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, along with the Canfield community concert band at the Boardman Park’s main amphitheater.