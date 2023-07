BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend, a Christmas in July concert in Boardman raised canned goods and donations for Second Harvest Food Bank.

In total, 198 pounds of food were collected and $60 in cash to benefit the food bank.

The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band has been holding the benefit for over a decade. The Canfield community band played as well.

It’s a continuation of the “Holiday Concert of Giving,” which features the band and the Stambaugh Chorus over the holidays.