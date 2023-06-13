BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Flag Day is Wednesday, and for the third year, a local company is ready to help celebrate.

The Agent Insurance Services is holding a Flag Day Flag Exchange.

It wants to help people show their American spirit and honor the flag and those who have served.

The business will collect old flags, which will be recycled by Operation Flags of Freedom. Those who bring flags will receive new flags, made in Ohio.

The Agent Insurance Services’ offices in Boardman and Salem are participating.

“This is not just for clients; it’s for the community. So anybody can bring their old tattered flag to our two locations, and matter of fact, if you… don’t have a flag, we can give you one,” said Ron Nanosky, of the Agent Insurance Services.

Supplies are limited, so act fast if you’re interested.

It goes from 10 a.. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Agent Insurance Services’ offices in Boardman and Salem. From noon to 2 p.m., they’ll have free burgers and hot dogs.