BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a burglary at a local restaurant, where cash was stolen from the registers.

Employees of the business in the 8400 block of Market Street reported the burglary just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. They said someone broke in overnight by prying open a door, according to a police report.

Police reported that cash registers had been opened, as well as an ATM. Attempts were made to break into a Keno machine, but the burglar was unsuccessful.

The report stated that liquor bottles were also taken during the incident, and the business’s phone line was cut.

The burglary remains under investigation.