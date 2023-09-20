BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley is bringing a Las Vegas showman to town next weekend to try and raise some money.

The Frankie Scinta benefit concert will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

Scinta’s concert includes performances of string and percussion instruments, along with impressions.

There will be a dinner buffet at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $125. Corporate tables of eight are $2,500. To purchase tickets, click here.