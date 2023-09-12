Editor’s Note: This story corrects the name of the plaza the incident occurred in.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those driving down 224 may have noticed a large police presence at The Shops at Boardman Park near the Quaker Steak & Lube on Monday.

According to police reports, all available Boardman Police Department units were dispatched to the restaurant Quaker Steak & Lube just before 8 p.m. Monday in reference to a large fight involving around 20 people. Reports state the people were involved in a verbal argument with each other as well as staff.

When police arrived at the scene, they noted “a large melee” in the dining room and patio area of the business. Management informed officers that the customers began arguing after their orders were taking too long.

Reports state management requested all involved parties leave the facility and they did so voluntarily.

While there, police also took a report from a patron who said one of the people involved in the incident had threatened him.