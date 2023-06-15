BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two kids said they were shot with gel pellets at the Southern Park Mall soccer field and that an iPhone was stolen, according to reports.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Southern Park Mall where the mother of one of the victims told police that her son and his friend were in the Debartolo Commons soccer field area when another group of kids showed up. The group got out of an SUV and shot at the other two with a gel capsule “blast gun,” according to the police report.

The victims ran away, but one of them left behind his cell phone, which he says was taken by the other group of juveniles.

The kids who were hit with the gel pellets had welts on their bodies but declined medical attention, the report stated.

Mall security provided police with surveillance video of the incident.