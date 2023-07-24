BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge has ruled that pool parties at a Boardman home must end as the organizers have been violating the township’s zoning laws.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum made the ruling Monday in the civil suit against homeowner Michelle Firman, her daughter Taylor Moore and her boyfriend Malcolm Carter.

Boardman Township Trustees filed the suit, alleging that the three had been using the property on Glenwood Avenue for commercial uses in a residential area.

According to a civil complaint, police officers responded to the home on Glenwood Avenue on Memorial Day. When officers arrived, they found hundreds of people in the backyard and vehicles illegally parked, according to the complaint.

According to the civil complaint, the people at the party left by 10:30 p.m., and no citations were issued. The next day, however, township officials learned that the event called “One Epic Pool Party” had been advertised on social media and had referenced an admission fee, that food would be sold and that drinks would be available, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, officials also noticed another advertisement for future events and believe that the home is being used for a “permanent, ongoing commercial enterprise.”

Judge Krichbaum ruled that the property is located in an area zoned as residential, and the township’s zoning laws prohibit any commercial uses of the home. The judge ruled that any parties that are charging an entry fee would violate the township’s zoning laws.

The defendants argued that the township allows for short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, but the judge ruled that even bed and breakfast-type establishments are subject to a “conditional use” classification.

The judge also ruled that such a party would require a special event permit from the chief of police and that the defendants failed to obtain or request such a permit.

He also classified the use of the property as a “public nuisance” due to the excess noise, light, number of people and parking congestion.

Krichbaum said as such, the defendants are unable to rent or lease the property for any public social gatherings and are permanently prohibited from advertising, scheduling, organizing, hosting or permitting any social gatherings for profit.

In an unrelated case, Moore is also facing criminal charges, accused of operating a fraudulent furniture storefront. Moore has yet to appear in court yet on those charges.