BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last month, we told you about Jacob Latessa, who puts up a big holiday display at his home in Boardman each year. Now, one of those decorations has been stolen.

Latessa says his family was driving down the road when he noticed a Snoopy inflatable missing from the yard. Out of his 170 inflatables, he says this one is rare and expensive.

If anyone has any information, please call Boardman Police.

Latessa has over 170 inflatables and countless lights for his popular display.