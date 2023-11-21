BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The ice rink at DeBartolo Commons is scheduled to open this week for the holiday season, according to a press release.

The 35 x 60 authentic ice rink will be open from November 24 to January 15.

It is $12 for adults to skate or $10 for kids. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent them for $4.

Southern Park Mall General Manager Brian Gabbert released a statement:

“We are thrilled to bring back The Rink for its second year,” Gabbert said. “Here at Southern Park Mall, we wanted to create an experience that families can enjoy during Christmas. We are proud to offer events and activities that bring people together to ignite the spirit of the season,

while also supporting our local small businesses.”

On Mondays in December, except Christmas Day, guests can skate with characters, superheroes and princesses from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a purchase of a skate pass.

Guests can enjoy horse and carriage rides on the following dates:

November 24: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

December 8: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

December 15: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

December 23: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

December 30: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

December 31: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For operating hours and more information about The Rink visit the Southern Park Mall website.