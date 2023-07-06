BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is doing its part to help young adults who age out of the foster care system transition into adulthood.

The Moab House was started in 2020 by Marcie Consiglio who felt a calling to help others.

“In 2019, the lord dropped a vision in my heart of a house for foster youth who are aging out of the system and that vision never changed,” she said.

She says the name behind it is also special. In the Bible, Moab is the land that Moses reached before reaching the promised land. Consiglio says that is how they see Moab House, a stepping stone for young adults.

Now, in just a few short months, the organization will be moving into its official home where it will be able to house young adults between 18 -21 years old.

“We are going to the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. They have welcomed us with open arms. This facility is a 6,700-square-foot facility that has eight bedrooms,” she said.

Each young adult will have a dorm-style living space. There will also be a house “mom and dad” living there to help teach the young adults life skills like how to cook, clean, drive and other things to help their transition.

“We want to provide safe, loving and productive homes for these kids so that when it’s time for them to leave, they’re prepared,” she said.

Consiglio says they are hoping to be in the home by September.

She says they are thankful for the support of the community because their organization is fully funded by donations. The organization is also accepting donations to help furnish and fill the home.

“There are things that we are gonna need. We have a donation page, so people can go on to MoabHouse.org/donate, and there they can see, you know, what kinds of things that they can help with from shampoo and body wash, to bath towels, to helping with utilities, to helping feed them, so there are many different ways to get involved with Moab House,” Consiglio said,

On July 15, Moab House will be holding a car show fundraiser. You can find the details for that here.