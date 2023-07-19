BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) can range from days to months, making it hard for parents to visit their newborns every day.

A Boardman family knows this all too well.

Lesley Holmes gave birth to twin girls Mila and Lucia three weeks ago. They’re Mono Mono twins, meaning they share the same placenta, resulting in a high-risk pregnancy.

Toward the end of her pregnancy, Lesley had to stay at St. Elizabeth in Boardman for five weeks — from the time she was 27 weeks until they were born at 32 weeks.

The twins have been in the hospital ever since.

“It’s really hard to not have them home with us. We want to be our family-of-five unit,” Lesley said.

But thanks to webcams, the family is never really that far away from the girls.

Since 2019, Akron Children’s Hospital has had webcams in every intensive care unit, allowing families a private view of their babies, 24 hours a day. All a parent needs is a cell phone or computer to check in on the baby.

“These webcams have been invaluable to us. Even when I wake up to pump in the middle of the night at 3 a.m., I can look at them, see what they’re doing at 3 a.m., just like I would if I was at home,” Lesley said.

Dr. Justin Buland, with Akron Children’s Mahoning Valley Neonatology, said the cameras have really strengthened the hospital’s bond with its patients because families can watch and see the care their babies are receiving.

“We have some families that have transportation issues. They have the ability to look at the camera. They can see their baby, know their baby’s safe and feel a part of their baby’s care, even if they can’t be here,” Buland said.

Research conducted at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital shows having that virtual connection to their baby helped parents, especially those experiencing stress.