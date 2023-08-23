BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman firefighters were working on a scene in which a house had been struck by lightning during a storm Wednesday evening.

According to fire crews at the scene on Hunters Ridge, by the time they arrived around 10 p.m., the flames were mostly out. However, hotspots were treated.

The house’s residents were home at the time of the lightning strike, but they were able to get out safely.

No one was injured, but there’s not yet an estimate on the cost of the damage.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.