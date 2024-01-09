BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a local hotel over the weekend, where reports say a group was involved in a fight in which people were hit with pepper spray and threatened with a gun.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of South Ave. According to a police report, one of the victims reported that they were at a hotel party the night before and someone came early that morning to the door and threatened them with a “chop,” which police noted is a shortened rifle, possibly an AR pistol.

The report states that this led to a large fight, which spilled out into the hallway.

Police said some people who were there had injuries and reported that they were hit and sprayed with pepper spray.

Police found one of the rooms in disarray, with mace sprayed on the wall, jewelry and hair on the floor and a knife with a clown and a skull face on it on the floor. Police also reported that the room smelled of marijuana and a plastic bag was covering the smoke detector, while an empty bottle of wine was on the counter.

A woman was contacted to take custody of juveniles who were there.

Police said while they were investigating, a 23-year-old woman who had reportedly been at the party, arrived in a Jeep Cherokee that drove over the curb. Police arrested her on an OVI charge.