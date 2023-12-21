BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Boardman Save-A-Lot is one of the many buildings that’s been flooded by heavy rain over the past several years. There was talk of demolishing this section of the plaza, but now that plan has changed.

In 2019, the flooding damage to the Boardman Plaza took three months to repair. A year ago, to alleviate the flooding, the plan was to demolish the section of the plaza that included Save-A-Lot and Rondinelli’s.

But Boardman Township administrator Jason Loree says that’s no longer the plan.

“We are not looking at demolishing parts of the plaza, which is good for the plaza. They like to keep their tenants, and we would like to have their tenants stay,” Loree said. “We’ve come up with some alternatives that will work equally as well, if not a little bit better.”

Instead, says Loree, some apartments and homes behind the plaza will be bought and demolished, and the land will be used for water detention.

“It seems to be a much better, cost-effective use of the money,” Loree said.

The plan for Boardman Plaza is part of a $47 million FEMA grant for which Boardman has applied. If the grant is approved, the entire Cranberry Run watershed from the plaza north will be rebuilt.

“We’re looking at everything, from pipe expansion and dedicated pipe — 16 inches going underneath Glenwood — to property acquisition for additional detention and retention structures, ripping up some parking lots. Putting underground. Increasing culvert sizes,” Loree said.

All that’s left of Market Street School is the curved driveway and the flagpole. It’s now all grass with a sign telling of the soon-to-be Forest Lawn Storm Water Park educational pavilion.

“We’re ready and feel confident that we can bid that out first quarter of next year, with construction moving second quarter on,” Loree said.

Eventually, some of the houses around the former Market Street School will need to be demolished. Loree thinks it could be anywhere from 10 to 15 structure.

He also says the township is getting prepared to implement the Cranberry Run project. Those with the township have been working behind the scenes, so should Boardman get the grant, they’re ready to go on Day 1.