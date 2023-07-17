BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were arrested Thursday after employees of a Boardman jewelry story reported that they were acting suspiciously.

Boardman Police responded to Tele Gold Jewelers on Market Street just before 1 p.m. Thursday after employees reported two men acting suspiciously.

Employees reported that one of the men bent over and a knife fell out of his pocket. Reports state the man said, “Give me all your money,” in a joking manner when asked if they could help him.

One of the men, identified in reports as DuJuan Adams, 42, then left the store and was sitting in a car in the parking lot when police arrived.

Upon investigation, officers discovered that Adams had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a felony drug trafficking charge, and he was placed under arrest.

The other man, later identified as Lamott Spragling, 57, came out to speak with officers, and they asked for his identity in hopes of releasing the car to him, reports state. Spragling provided his name, and officers pulled up a BMV photo which they stated did not match his description, at which point he was detained in handcuffs, according to reports.

Reports state Spragling consented to officers searching him in an effort to find something to positively identify him, which they eventually did. Reports state the confusion in Spragling’s identity was due to a 2013 photo that no longer matched his description due to weight loss. During the search, officers found a coin purse which was later revealed to contain fentanyl.

Spragling was placed under arrest on the charge of possession of a schedule II drug and transported to the Mahoning County Jail. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.