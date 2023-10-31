BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — An ongoing fundraiser is looking to help two officers diagnosed with cancer cover costs.

Boardman police Lt. John Allsopp, who has been on the force for almost 25 years, is currently battling lung cancer.

Lt. Rick Balog has pancreatic cancer. He’s been on the force for over 30 years.

To help them through this tough time, you can purchase a shirt or tumbler. All proceeds from the sales will go directly to them.

Boardman police Chief Todd Werth says something like this “just tears at your heart.”

“To see what they’ve done over these years, in significant cases and significant things that they’ve responded to … I think the community’s turn and our department’s turn to kind of reach out and help them, help their families, navigate this difficult time,” Werth said.

Orders will be available for pickup at the Boardman Police Department. You’ll be notified when the order is ready through email. Orders can be placed online.