BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local non-profit is inviting you to come and “dance through the decades” all while raising money for a great cause.

The fairy godmothers at DIVA Donations want to celebrate the way dance has changed throughout the years.

“Dancing through the decades is going to be an adult prom but it’s not going to be an 80’s prom or a 50’s prom or a 2000’s prom — it is any decade that you love you can dress as,” said Kristin Bodendorfer, founder of Diva Donations.

This dance is a celebration, but also a fundraiser for the non-profit that helps alleviate the financial stress of the school dance season and any other special occasion. Girls can come in and get a dress, shoes, jewelry and so much more at no cost.

“They get all of that in exchange for just two hours of volunteer service help any 501c3 charity,” said Bodendorfer.

For Bodenderfer, it’s all about empowering these young women by helping them to feel and look their best during their big memorable moments.

“And hopefully build leadership skills and civil responsibility by exposing them to these opportunities to be able to help their community,” said Bodendorfer.

Which is why this fundraiser is so important to this organization, it will allow them to continue their mission and no matter what decade you love, there’s a dress for you.

So consider this your invitation to go in, pick a decade, buy a dress from this non-profit and know that the money is going right back to the cause.

The Dancing Through the Decades Adult Prom will be Saturday, September 9 at the Embassy. You can buy your ticket online and it is a 21 and up event.

The cost is $45 a person and food and drinks will be provided.

There will be prizes for the best costume, raffles and so much more.