BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local branch of AAA is helping the public guard against identity theft.

AAA East Central is hosting a free shredding event on Friday, September 15. People are permitted to bring boxes filled with paperwork containing personally identifiable information including names, birthdates, account numbers and more for free, on-site shredding.

AAA members are invited to bring up to five storage boxes while non-members can bring up to three boxes.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at AAA’s Boardman office at 1275 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Items to bring to the shredding event:

Credit card offers

Bank statements

Old checkbooks

Tax forms and other paperwork

Medical records

Credit reports

Personal records

Insurance records

Financial statements

All shredded materials will be recycled.