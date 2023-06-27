BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While defendants are preparing for an injunction hearing about activities surrounding pool parties at their home, a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court order has put the stops on a July 1 pool party until the case is heard.

Boardman Township Trustees have asked the court for a temporary injunction on activities at a home on Glenwood Avenue while it is determined if what is happening is legal under township guidelines.

A civil complaint from Boardman Township officials says the residents at the Glenwood Avenue home in question are operating as a business in a residential neighborhood. Officers responded to the home on Memorial Day and found hundreds of people in the backyard and vehicles illegally parked, according to the complaint.

Taylor Moore, who lives at the home, said she uses an app called Swimply to rent her pool by the hour but that her property is a private residence, not a business. Swimply has denied that any rentals had been made through the app in reference to the address, and a criminal complaint in the case alleged that the event had been advertised on social media and had referenced an admission fee.

According to court documents, a party that was planned for July 1 and organized on social media as “FREAKNIK2k23 Pool Party Edition” has been put on hold after Moore and trustees agreed to postpone a preliminary injunction hearing that was set for Tuesday on the condition that the July 1 party was canceled. Both sides agreed.

A new hearing date was not listed in online court records.