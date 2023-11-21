BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A former WWE professional wrestler is coming to Boardman next month, according to a Facebook post.

Lisa Marie Varon will be appearing at Renegade Toys on Market Street in Boardman on Sunday, December 3 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Varon was known as Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA IMPACT! Wrestling.

Varon performed for WWE from 2000-2009. She won the WWE Women’s Championship twice and she competed in the first women’s steel cage match in WWE history in 2003. Varon defeated Molly Holly in a Hair vs Title match at WrestleMania XX in 2004, meaning that Holly had her head shaved after the match.

After leaving WWE in 2009, Varon joined TNA IMPACT! Wrestling and went on to win the Knockouts Championship five times. She also won the Knockouts Tag Team titles during her run in the company.

Varon last appeared in WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She briefly returned to TNA/IMPACT! Wrestling in January 2023.

Photo ops and autographs with Varon are $30 a piece. Fans can get a combo of both a photo op and an autograph for $50.