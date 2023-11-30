BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Attorney General Dave Yost was Boardman Thursday. He presented over $22,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank as part of a $1 million settlement with Dollar General.

The funds will be used for food and personal care items.

Dollar General was accused of advertising items for one price and selling them at another. Yost filed a lawsuit and a settlement was reached.

Food pantries in every county across the state will get funds from the settlement.

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham chose Second Harvest because the organization will spread the money through 41 pantries.

“The food banks give us an opportunity to be able to put those resources back to the people who were harmed,” Yost said.

Trumbull County will receive over $26,000 and Columbiana County will receive over $14,000.