BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An EV Fest (electric vehicle) is happening in Boardman on Saturday.

It’s happening at #1 Cochran dealership on Market Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will highlight EV vehicles, not only ones on the lot but also those that people will be driving in.

Derek Snyder is the platform director for #1 Cochran. He said these types of events have been going on in the area for a while in larger communities. He said #1 Cochran wanted to be the first to bring the EV Fest to the Valley.

“We are going to see a plethora of vehicles that are already registered here — all kinds of makes and models, everything from Tesla, Rivian, Chevy, Ford, Cadillac — you name it,” Snyder said.

People who come can test drive vehicles and get all their EV questions answered.

“We want to get people acclimated to what it’s like to own one of these and actually think of it as a viable solution vehicle for them in the future,” Snyder said. “Help them alleviate the range anxiety they might have had and get familiar with the technologies.”

The event is free and open to the public.