BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged in a deadly motorcycle crash pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday.

Sabrina Dorsey, 43, of Youngstown is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Timothy Welsh, 62, of Boardman.

The crash happened April 10 on Market Street and Shields Road. According to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorsey was driving an SUV when she turned into the path of Welsh’s motorcycle.

Dorsey’s bond was set at $5,000. A pretrial in the case is set for Aug. 8.