BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio are hoping to start moving into their next location early next year.

WKBN 27 First News cameras were inside the building in Boardman Wednesday where work is being done to convert the old manufacturing plant the agency took over a year ago.

Work started in October, but agents say it can only progress as long as there are donations to cover the costs.

At last count, the agency had collected more than $500,000 but still has a long way to go.

“The goal is to raise the emergency Phase One to get us in here, and we will work around the construction. We’ll work around the project. We will make do with whatever we have to because we just don’t have the space,” MacMurchy said.

Agents say just half of the building will provide more space than both of their current facilities in Boardman and Canfield.

Once it is completed, they hope this will be their “forever home.”