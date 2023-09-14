BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business gifted a sizeable donation to a local school Thursday.

Boardman Subaru donated $10,000 to Boardman’s Glenwood Junior High, as well as supply kits to the students and staff as part of the dealership’s “adopt a classroom” event.

The supply kits included pens, pencils, markers and more.

According to those at the school, the money will be spread throughout all of the classrooms.

“For us teachers, you never know what you’re going to need in the course of the year,” said Glenwood Junior High Social Studies teacher Vince Carnevale. “You never know what supplies you’re going to need as the year goes on and funds become harder to obtain.”

Between the 49 classrooms at the junior high, each class will get about $200.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.