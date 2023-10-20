BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – What was described as the area’s most modern orthopaedic campus was unveiled Friday to the public.

Dr. Thomas Joseph, president of Youngstown Orthopaedic, cut the ribbon for the new medical office building off Western Reserve Road, where the first thing you notice are the windows. They’re everywhere.

“Everywhere, everywhere. You can go to any area in this building, and you should be able to see natural sunlight coming into the facility,” said Taylor Cera, chief operating officer.

“This has been a vision since 2017 to have a single campus site, and we did it in stages,” Joseph said.

Youngtown Orthopaedic has been around for 50 years. The first stage of the vision came in 2019 when a surgery center opened. Four operating rooms remain on the campus. Today’s toast was for the new medical office building, where people gathered in the atrium-style lobby to celebrate.

One of the main features is the new rehabilitation gym, which has two and a half times more usable space than the previous gym.

“It’s a very open concept with state-of-the-art equipment. We have an outdoor turf area for athletes rehabbing, trying to get back into the game,” Cera said.

The building is 36-thousand square feet and cost $13 million to build. Among the 120 employees, there are 14 doctors. In the middle of the reception area for everyone to see is the Striker Mako robotic arm used for most knee replacements. Not far away was an example of how far orthopaedic health care has come.

“We hope to provide 50 more years of service to this community from this site,” Joseph said.

“Not only quality, innovative orthopaedic services but what we could think and what we say as an affective cost to the community,” Cera said.

Youngstown Orthopaedic’s urgent care and imaging services will continue to be serviced out of a building at Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road in Boardman.

The building replaces the white stucco building where Youngstown Orthopaedic was located at the intersection of Lockwood Boulevard and Route 224 in Canfield. That building is now up for sale.