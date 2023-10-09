BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a stride towards unleashing the energy revolution, the teams over at #1 Cochran and BRITE Energy Innovators are celebrating a new partnership.

The dealership presented a $10,000 check to BRITE. The nonprofit hosts a network of entrepreneurs and innovators to bring solutions to energy security challenges, defining opportunities in energy storage, grid resilience and mobility.

The state of Ohio doubles BRITE’s funding, allowing it to turn the donation into $20,000. Plus, for every dollar donated to BRITE, leaders put about $25 back into the economy.

“Before you know it, we are going to wake up and have 100% EV vehicles in our lineup, and we want to be able to say that we are, no pun intended, leading the charge,” said Derek Snyder, platform director for #1 Cochran.

The two groups are teaming up to launch the Mahoning Valley’s first “EV Fest,” where early adopters who have EVs will showcase them.

The event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at #1 Cochran Buick GMC on Market Street in Boardman.