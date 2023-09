BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Valley’s first Crumbl Cookies location is set to open next week.

Crumbl Cookies announced on Instagram that the new location at The Shops at Boardman Park will open on Friday, Sept. 15.

It will be in the 400 block of Boardman Poland Road.

It was announced that a new Chick-fil-A location will also be opening in Boardman next week.