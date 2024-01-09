BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The company that owns four of the area’s most popular hot dog shops will soon be opening its first franchise in Venice, Florida.

It will look similar to the newest Hot Dog Shoppe that opened two years ago on US-224 in Boardman — in what was originally a Denny’s restaurant.

The Venice, Florida, Hot Dog Shoppe will open on January 15 in a former Burger King. The parent company is called Ohio Hot Dog Shoppes.

The design of the Boardman store will be the design of future stores across the country.

The company also owns the Hot Dog Shoppes in Warren and East Liverpool and the Jib Jab in Girard.