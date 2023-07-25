BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is hosting a “summer fun carnival” that doubles as a hiring event.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the Holiday Inn on South Avenue in Boardman.

The event will feature carnival-theme games and raffle prizes, as well as networking opportunities with healthcare professionals to share stories, exchange insights and forge connections.

This event is open to experienced and new graduate RNs.

According to Mercy Health, sign-on bonuses and other incentives are available to future hires.

To learn more about our available opportunities, visit careers.mercy.com.