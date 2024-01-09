BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A credit card skimmer was found at a self-checkout lane at a store in Boardman, and police believe the suspect may have been involved with other skimmers found at retailers throughout the state.

According to a police report filed Monday, employees of the store at 1300 Doral Drive found the skimmer around 8:30 a.m. that day in lane 8. The skimmer appeared to be high quality and was almost a replica of the bottom half of the pin pad, police say. Police said it had been glued over the pin pad and was almost indistinguishable.

Police reviewed surveillance footage which showed two men wearing black newsboy-style caps pulled down low, black peacoats and a surgical-style mask enter the store around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 placing the card skimmer, according to the report.

The report states that the men rode off on electric scooters.

Police received similar reports matching the suspects’ descriptions about card skimmers found at other retailers throughout Ohio and surrounding states. Last week, WKBN spoke to the BBB about the issue after card skimmers were found inside five Giant Eagle stores in the Cleveland and Columbus areas.

When the Boardman report was filed, it was unknown how many credit cards may have been compromised.

WKBN reached out to the retailer for more information but hasn’t yet heard back.

Police collected the skimmer as evidence.