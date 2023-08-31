BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a car discovered in the parking lot of a church was determined to have been stolen out of the Preston Hyundai lot.

Sometime between Aug. 24-27, a Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the lot of Preston Hyundai on Market Street after it was brought in by its owner for bodywork, police reports state. The car was found Sunday afternoon at the Bridge of Hope Church.

The owner of the car had been informed of the situation and was given instructions on where to retrieve the car, reports state.

The manager told officers that there was security footage, which would be turned over to police once IT members were able to retrieve it.